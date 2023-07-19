Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.