Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

