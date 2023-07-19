NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in NOV by 433.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NOV by 58.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.