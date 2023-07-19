Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVOS opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.36.
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.
About Novo Integrated Sciences
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
