NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

