Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

