Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

