Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Microsoft stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

