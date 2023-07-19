On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ON by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

