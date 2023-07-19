Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and traded as low as C$5.15. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

