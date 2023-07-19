Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 37.6% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

