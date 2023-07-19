Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 341.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.