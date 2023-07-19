Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 538,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $184.53 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

