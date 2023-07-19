Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 13,940.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 391,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 80,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

