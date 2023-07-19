Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 39 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYH stock opened at $278.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.49 and a 200 day moving average of $276.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

