Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 6,371 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 502.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

