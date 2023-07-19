Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

