Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 835 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 213.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

