Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DELL opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
