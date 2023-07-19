Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $676,119 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

