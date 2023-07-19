Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.