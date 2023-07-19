Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6,955.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74.

