Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

