Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NNN REIT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NNN REIT by 30.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

