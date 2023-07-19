Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 579 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

