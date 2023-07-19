Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 991 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

