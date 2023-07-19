Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,157 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 208.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

