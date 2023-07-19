Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

FICO stock opened at $843.20 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $847.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

