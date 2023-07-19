Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 253,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

