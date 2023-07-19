Parallel Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,446 shares of company stock worth $33,259,200. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

NET stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

