Parallel Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,040 ($39.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.80) to GBX 2,700 ($35.30) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

RELX stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

