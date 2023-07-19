Parallel Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.