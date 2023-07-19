Parallel Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ennis by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of EBF opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $527.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

