Parallel Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 274.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

BXP stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

