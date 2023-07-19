Parallel Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $90.43.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

