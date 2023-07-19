Parallel Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

