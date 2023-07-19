Parallel Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,387 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,681 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.44.
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
