Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

