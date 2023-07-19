Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

