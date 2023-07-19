Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

