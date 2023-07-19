Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

