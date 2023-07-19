Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.