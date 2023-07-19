Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 30,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $226.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

