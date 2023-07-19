Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.