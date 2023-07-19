Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 344,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VQS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

VQS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 61.42% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. On average, analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

