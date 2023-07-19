Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

