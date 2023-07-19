Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 12,638 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 266.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,598,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,499,000 after purchasing an additional 765,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 602,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 511,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of HPP opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

