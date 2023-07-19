Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

