Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

