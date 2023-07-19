Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.